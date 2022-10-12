A family-friendly community festival called Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event, which offers free admission, will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rancho Jurupa Regional Park, 4800 Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley.
There will be altars, artist exhibits, Aztec dancers, food booths, ballet folklorico dancers, live music, and Lucha Libre wrestlers at the festival.
The festival is being coordinated by Reach Out, a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Inland Empire for 53 years.
The first-of-its-kind event in Jurupa Valley will provide an opportunity for residents to unite in celebrating the lives of their passed loved ones.
For more information, call (909) 245-1156 or visit events@we-reachout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.