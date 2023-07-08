Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of July.
Here are the scheduled performers:
Thursday, July 13 — Maxwell
Saturday, July 15 — The Jacksons
Monday, July 17 — Train
Thursday, July 20 — Enrique Iglesias
For more information about any of these concerts, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
