The Garcia Center for the Arts will be hosting the third Cosmic Comics event on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 6 pm.
This family-friendly event is free and there will be free drawings throughout the day, with prizes donated by the artists. Birdcage Comics Café will be donating lunches while supplies last.
More than 30 cartoonists and creators will be on hand to talk with fans and sell their creations. Cosplay is welcome at the event.
Artists will be coming to the event from all over Southern California, as well as from Mexico.
The guests include Phil Yeh; Phil Ortiz; Rafael Navarro; David G. Brown; Jesus ‘El Kartun’ Pedroza; Sabro Foster; Dave Garcia; Isabel Quintero; Melina Chavarria; Stephytoons; Dr. Dawn Menge; Dr. Greg McWhorter; Allen Carter; Jevin Loop; Tara Avery; Stacked Deck Press; Sitcomics Binge Books; Robert Jacka; David Moreno; Sketchy Bugs; Sable Nance; Denise Carrillo; Fizzma; Rintage; Javier Gonzalez; Hyde Hermit Studios; NARCOMEY Art; Robert W Zailo; Joseph Krejci; Rick Lopez; Rory Murray; Shelley Larkin; and Birdcage Bottom Books.
The Garcia Center of the Arts is located at 536 W. 11th Street in San Bernardino
For more information, visit Garcia Center of the Arts on Facebook and Instagram or call (909) 888-6400.
