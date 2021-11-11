Cosmic Nights have returned to the San Bernardino County Museum.
The next astronomy-themed evening event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands.
Cosmic Nights at the San Bernardino County Museum are held in partnership with San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers (SBVAA). Organized in 1958, SBVAA helps amateur astronomers in the San Bernardino Valley area to increase their knowledge and excitement in astronomy and spread that knowledge to the community.
The events take place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Guests are welcome to set up portable lawn chairs and blankets for extended viewing.
Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies. Tickets are available in advance online or may be purchased at the door.
The museum’s normal hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. For more information, visit sbcounty.gov/museum.
