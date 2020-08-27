Cosmic Nights are popular attractions in San Bernardino County, and the upcoming event should again inspire a lot of area residents to check out the stars -- but this time in a virtual format.
The San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum are going online this year with the Cosmic Nights August event, in which visitors can view astronomy-themed videos and participate in activities to do at home.
The event is also a partnership with Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve.
Interested persons can connect with distance learning resources and activities from NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the San Bernardino County Museum's education division.
The virtual Cosmic Nights event will go live this Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place online via the San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum Facebook pages, and guests are encouraged to participate virtually. Guests are welcome to download family activities and share their photos of their completed projects online.
Normally during Cosmic Nights, visitors are able to use telescopes to gaze at the stars, but this year the coronavirus has forced the closure of both of the county's museums.
The San Bernardino County Museum’s exhibits of regional, cultural and natural history and the Museum’s other events and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.
For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.