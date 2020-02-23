Pryor and Lee, two former contestants in the TV show "The Voice" who are now a country music duo for Black River Entertainment, will be performing at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Sunday, March 1.
Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee will sing in the speedway's Fan Zone from 9:20 a.m. to 10 a.m., prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race. This show will be the first in their “Country’s Back” tour dates.
With a race ticket, fans will receive access to pre-race concerts (the headliner is Chase Bryant), NASCAR driver appearances, autograph sessions, a Monster Energy Smoke Show, Lucha Libre, and other family fun.
Baird and Lee were initially brought together during NBC's singing competition "The Voice" and eventually began performing together, sparking an undeniable musical connection.
Following the show, they continued their pursuit of solo careers. Pryor toured across the country in support of his 2019 solo EP titled "All Over Me," featuring songs written by Tommy Carlisle, Trent Willmon and Easton Corbin. Meanwhile, Lee released his song "I Dream in Southern," featuring superstar Kelly Clarkson.
The newly formed duo signed a record deal this past January.
Tickets for the Auto Club 400 start at $45.
For tickets, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223), shop online www.autoclubspeedway.com, or stop by the Auto Club Speedway ticket office at 9300 Cherry Avenue.
