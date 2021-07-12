County music performer Justin Moore will be appearing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Aug. 14, and he is offering 500 tickets so that local veterans can attend the concert.
Veterans can obtain the tickets through the Veteran Tickets Foundation at www.VetTix.org.
“It is inspiring when a performer like Justin Moore recognizes and makes this type of gift to veterans,” said Mike Fallon, the general manager of Toyota Arena. “We look forward to welcoming our local heroes and hope they enjoy a great concert!”
Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Those fans helped boost his fifth studio album, "Late Nights and Longnecks," to the top of the charts upon its release.
Doors will open for the concert at 6 p.m. and show time is at 7:30 p.m. Clay Walker will be the opening act. Tickets start at $32 and are available at TicketMaster.com.
