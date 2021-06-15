Country music star Cody Johnson will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Oct. 8.
The Ontario date will be one of more than 40 concerts planned by Johnson during his North American tour.
Johnson recently released the new song "Sad Songs and Waltzes," a retelling of Willie Nelson's 1973 classic featuring the global icon himself.
Fresh off his 2019 No. 1 album, "Ain't Nothin' to It," Johnson will have a new, 18-track double album coming in the fall.
Johnson has amassed more than 2.1 billion streams of his music, racking up two New Male Artist of the Year nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Performing with Johnson will be Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick.
For more information, visit www.codyjohnsonmusic.com.
