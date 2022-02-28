Fans of jazz music had a great time during the City of Fontana's Jazz Fest event on Feb. 26.
The Black History Month celebration took place at the Steelworkers' Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
The members of Sons of Mystro returned to Fontana and dazzled the crowd with their unique take on violin music.
Also performing was Jazz in Pink, an all-female group. Additional entertainment was provided by Michael Haggins, a Fontana resident.
Attendees also enjoyed artisanal shopping, various interactive art activities, and food vendors.
