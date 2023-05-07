Crowds lined the streets of downtown Fontana to watch the 2023 Fontana Days Parade on May 6.
The annual event is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
Several marching bands, dance groups, classic cars, and other participants helped make for a fun morning.
Tyler Allgeier, a Kaiser High School graduate who is now playing for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, was the grand marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.