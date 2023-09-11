The 10th Anniversary Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion will kick into high gear on Sept. 15 and 16 in Ontario.
More than 1,000 classics, hot rods, and rat rods will be participating in the event on downtown Euclid Avenue.
One of the region’s most popular events, Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion draws more than 100,000 attendees annually.
The celebration will include free concerts in the Ontario Town Square by Latin rock icons Ozomatli (the headliners on Friday, Sept. 15) and Motown legend Thelma Houston (the headliner on Saturday, Sept. 16).
“We look forward to welcoming classic car owners, auto enthusiasts and residents, guests and visitors looking to enjoy two days of cruisin’, contests, live entertainment and fabulous food,” said Michael Krouse, president and CEO of Greater Ontario California (GOCAL), the organizer of the event.
For more information, visit GOCAL.ORG or www.Route66CruisinReunion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.