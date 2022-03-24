Popular performer Daddy Yankee, known as the “King of Reggaeton,” will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario as part of his farewell tour in August.
Daddy Yankee astonished the world when he announced the dates of his farewell tour “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round) and his last album “Legendaddy” recently.
“La Última Vuelta World Tour” will arrive at Toyota Arena on Friday, Aug. 19. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Friday, March 25,, followed by general public on-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, March 30.
“I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” the rapper-songwriter said in a news release. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album "Legendaddy.” I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”
Daddy Yankee has sold about 30 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. He is known for such huge hits as “Despacito,” and “Con Calma'' Ft. Snow.’’
For more ticket information and tour updates, visit www.daddyyankee.com.
