When Megan Fowler-Hurst’s dance students return to the stage for their first live performance in two years, they will also bring an artifact of the pandemic called “dance film.”
The Chaffey College dance instructor serves as director and choreographer for “Kinetic Capture,” which is taking place Dec. 1-3 at Chaffey’s Rancho Cucamonga campus. It includes five live dance pieces and five dance films featuring students, faculty and alumni.
“Dance and filmmaking are both equally as important,” Fowler-Hurst said. “To me, it’s another part of the choreographic process and you can do so much more. You can cut and edit, make things appear and disappear, which you can’t do live.”
The genre, also known as “dance cinema” or “screen dance,” blends choreography and cinematography. It has been around since the beginning of motion pictures, but saw a resurgence with the closure of face-to-face instruction, theaters and live performances due to COVID-19.
Live performances will include modern, hip hop and postmodern dance, with collaged music. One piece, entitled “Perpetual Transformation,” will feature three songs from Academy Award-winning cellist Hildur Guonadóttir.
“It’s very difficult,” Fowler-Hurst said. “The students are lifting each other, tossing each other, running and they’re really physically pushing themselves in that piece.”
While students gain the experience of dancing before an audience, their exposure to dance film teaches them skills they may not have gained prior to the pandemic. They learn what it takes to be directors, sound designers and actors.
Student Nohely Gomez, who will be choreographing and performing, has already had a dance film air during the “Voices: Latinx and Indigenous Artists Showcase” through Stomping Ground LA. It will be included in “Kinetic Capture.”
The UCR graduate, who is continuing her dance education at Chaffey, filmed and performed her piece “La Ultima Llamada (The Last Call)” in the desert landscape of Joshua Tree. She combined sound effects that she recorded during a trip to Mexico with cumbia music for her soundtrack.
“There are so many possibilities of how you can create a performance through film,” she said.
Dance film will also help students expand their career opportunities.
“They will be able to use these pieces for a job or applying for transfer,” Fowler-Hurst said. “They need a reel, a way to show a potential employer their skillset and they can put that on their resume.”
Fowler-Hurst, a graduate of CalArts, fell in love with the genre during a “Dance for the Camera” class. They have produced dance films since 2014, and launched a dance film festival in Riverside called “Some Dance Screen Fest” in 2021.
All three performances take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chaffey College Dance Studio, CAA-206. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online.
