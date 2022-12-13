The Fontana Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 was very entertaining for the spectators, who were particularly pleased to see several dance groups display their talents during the annual event.
Also performing for the crowd were cheerleading squads from local schools.
Here are photos of some of the participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.