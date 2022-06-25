If you love dancing, then the City of Fontana is welcoming you to attend a new summer event at Center Stage Theater.
Dance Fontana will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. and will pay tribute to the music of “Ladies of Pop.”
The cost of admission is $7. Attendees must be 18 years or older.
Two more Dance Fontana events are scheduled this year — July 26 (with a theme of “Country Western”) and Aug. 23 (“All That ‘90s Music”).
Food trucks will be on hand to provide food and drinks throughout the dance party.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
