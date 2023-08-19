Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker will sing at Yaamava' Theater on Aug. 26.

Darius Rucker will be singing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Saturday, Aug. 26 as part of his “Starting Fires” tour.

Rucker attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the former lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.

Now the country musician is releasing the single “Have a Good Time” from his upcoming album “Carolyn’s Boy.”

Several other popular performers will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in the upcoming weeks:

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows

Thursday, Sept. 7 — Goo Goo Dolls

Friday, Sept. 8 — Cole Swindell

Saturday, Sept. 9 — Khalid

Saturday, Sept. 16 — Lionel Richie

Sunday, Sept. 17 — Los Angeles Azules

For more information about any of these concerts, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

