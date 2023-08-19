Darius Rucker will be singing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Saturday, Aug. 26 as part of his “Starting Fires” tour.
Rucker attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the former lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.
Now the country musician is releasing the single “Have a Good Time” from his upcoming album “Carolyn’s Boy.”
Several other popular performers will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in the upcoming weeks:
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows
Thursday, Sept. 7 — Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, Sept. 8 — Cole Swindell
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Khalid
Saturday, Sept. 16 — Lionel Richie
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Los Angeles Azules
For more information about any of these concerts, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
