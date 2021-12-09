Following their return to live performance in October, Maestro Anthony Parnther and the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra are now preparing for their Saturday, Dec. 11 performance of “Strauss, Price, and Archuleta” at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
Sponsored, in large part, through a generous grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the concert will begin with Richard Strauss’s vibrant tone poem “Don Juan,” which was inspired by a fragmentary verse drama by the mid-19th century German poet Nikolaus Lenau and penned when the composer was only 25 years old.
Then the symphony will perform Florence Price’s historically ground-breaking “Piano Concerto” featuring Dr. Karen Walwyn. The Howard University Mellon Faculty Fellow leads the Florence Price Recording Project, which is dedicated to the preservation of the works of Price, the first woman of color to have an orchestral composition performed by a major orchestra.
“We are incredibly blessed to have a pianist of Dr. Walwyn’s caliber perform this beautiful composition with us,” said Parnther.
In the second half, the symphony will welcome internationally recognized recording artist David Archuleta to sing holiday favorites and original songs, including several from his critically-acclaimed holiday album, “Winter in the Air.”
“The audience response to our 2019 concert with David Archuleta was incredible, with fans coming from all over the world,” said Symphony Board of Directors President Dean McVay. “In this particularly challenging year, it seemed only right that we invite back a vocalist whose charm, talent, and nostalgic approach to holiday music will warm the hearts of all present.”
In partnership with the North End Neighborhood Association and Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center, the symphony will be collecting toys for distribution through The Children’s Fund, which benefits the county’s most vulnerable youth. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy and leave it in one of the collection bins in the lobby.
Concert attendees will need to provide proof of a valid vaccination by either photo, paper, or downloaded documents and show a matching photo I.D. Patrons must be fully vaccinated (two shots for Pfizer and Moderna; one for J&J) at least two weeks before being permitted to enter the California Theatre for symphony performances. Children are not excluded from these requirements. As at the October concert, temperature checks will be taken at the door, and masks will be required while indoors. Patrons are encouraged to prepare for slightly longer than usual lines.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.