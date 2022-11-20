Pop singer Debbie Gibson will be presenting a “Winterlicious” concert at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 25.
Gibson will perform songs from her long-awaited holiday album as well as hits like "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Only in My Dreams.”
Upcoming shows at the Lewis Family Playhouse in December will include:
Dec. 3-11 (weekends) — Inland Pacific Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 17 — Tibbies’ Holiday Follies
Dec. 21 — Mindi Adair’s “I Can’t Wait for Christmas” Tour
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga. For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc
