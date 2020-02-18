Platinum artist Dierks Bentley and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lynyrd Skynyrd will be headlining the 2020 Tailgate Fest, which will be held Aug. 15 and 16 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, organizers announced on Feb. 18.
This will be the third Tailgate Fest in Southern California but the first time it is being held at the huge Fontana facility.
The festival brings the stages truck-side and aims to bridge the gap between celebration and comfort, said Tailgate Fest creator Melissa Carbone. But for attendees who don't have a tailgating setup, there are also traditional concert tickets for sale as well.
“One of the best parts of Tailgate, and also most unique, is that it compels people to engage in a visceral social interaction which has become harder and harder to find. Even our artists walk around and grab beers and pop in to see the action, which is pretty unheard of at most festivals. It’s becoming such a community of camaraderie based around the love of music, tailgating and camping culture, summer, love and fun,” said Carbone.
Bentley is a popular country music singer and songwriter whose studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, and 17 have reached No. 1.
Lynyrd Skynyrd has sold 28 million records in the U.S. and is well-known for Southern rock hits such as "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."
Also performing at Tailgate Fest will be Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, Ross Ellis, and R&B icons TLC.
General admission two-day passes are currently on sale for $99, while VIP passes for the weekend are $329 and include amenities like viewing decks, premium bathrooms, private lounges, early entry, and entry to a "Boots and Bikinis" mega pool party.
For more information on Tailgate Fest, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://latailgatefest.com
