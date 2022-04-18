A Disney On Ice show, “Mickey and Friends,” will be presented at Toyota Arena in Ontario April 21-24.
Families will enjoy seeing characters from many of their favorite Disney movies. Attendees can:
• Celebrate true friendship with Woody and the entire “Toy Story” gang;
• Sail with Moana and Maui on a high-seas adventure to save Moana’s island;
• Travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa and learn how love is the most powerful magic of all.
For ticket information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
