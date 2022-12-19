A new Disney On Ice show will be presented at Toyota Arena in Ontario during the weekend of Dec. 22-26.
“Road Trip Adventures” will feature a high-octane ride with Mickey Mouse as he welcomes Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.
Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.
Visitors can:
• See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters;
• Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti.
• Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.
• Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.”
• Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky.
Shows will take place on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.toyota-arena.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.