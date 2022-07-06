Looking for a way to cool off this summer? Dive-In Movie Nights are the perfect solution.
These events offer swimming enjoyment in addition to a movie, games, and fun for all ages at two locations in Fontana.
Dive-In Movie Nights are held on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue, and on Saturdays at the Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
Regular admission fees apply. Ticket sales start at 6:30 p.m., and the movie is shown at about 7:45 p.m.
Proper swimwear must be worn for these events.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/155/Events
