Trying to beat the heat? The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to jump into a cool pool during Dive-In Movie Nights.
On Friday, July 14, the Dive-In Movie Night will be held at the Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway in northwestern Fontana.
Then on Saturday, July 15, the event will be at the Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
The movie on the big screen both nights will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” starting at 7:45 p.m.
The event takes place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and ticket sales begin at 6:30 p.m.
Regular swim fees apply. For more information, visit Aquatics.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 854-5111.
