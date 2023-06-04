Dive-In Movie Nights will be held at two community centers in Fontana during the summer months.
The City of Fontana's Aquatics Department announced that the Dive-In Movie Nights will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. starting June 9 and 10.
On Fridays, the events will be held at the Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway in northwestern Fontana. Then on Saturdays, the events will be at the Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
Local residents are invited to enjoy night swimming, snacks, live music, and a family-friendly movie. Regular pool fees apply.
For more information, visit Aquatics.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 854-5111.
