Drive-in movie

‘Hotel Transylvania’ will be shown in Fontana on Oct. 30.

The City of Fontana will celebrate Halloween with a free drive-in movie on Friday, Oct. 30.

The city will be presenting the animated hit “Hotel Transylvania” on a big screen at 7:15 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.

Registration will be opening on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com/. All vehicles must be pre-registered as space is limited.

For more information, call (909) 349-6900.

