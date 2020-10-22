The City of Fontana will celebrate Halloween with a free drive-in movie on Friday, Oct. 30.
The city will be presenting the animated hit “Hotel Transylvania” on a big screen at 7:15 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Registration will be opening on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com/. All vehicles must be pre-registered as space is limited.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
