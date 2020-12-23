Looking for something fun and safe for the family to do in order to help maintain the holiday spirit?
Electric Noel, a new drive-thru holiday adventure, is being offered at SilverLakes Park in Norco through Jan. 3.
Upon entering the experience, each vehicle will join a caravan to cruise through the experience while listening to the show via the FM transmission.
Embarking on a journey for about 30 minutes, vehicles will begin at Santa’s command center and the elf village, weaving through Main Street and down Mistletoe Lane while discovering the neon glow of lights along the way.
The joyful storyline and musical tracks ranging from Reba McIntyre to "Frozen" is fun for the whole family and its magical, high-tech spectacle of lights is truly a sight to behold. Even Santa joins in on a hologram!
The activation is completely contactless and in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Reservations are $39-$49 (one ticket per car) and sold in half-hour increments between 5 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. If attendees can't confirm their family plans in advance, Electric Noel welcomes walk-ins for same day enjoyment.
SilverLakes Park is located at 5555 Hamner Avenue. For tickets or more information, visit www.electricnoel.com.
