Duran Duran will be one of the big entertainment acts performing at Yaamava' Theater during the month of November.
Duran Duran, which will be playing on Wednesday, Nov. 2, has sold more than 100 million records and continues to delight concert audiences around the world.
Other performers coming to Yaamava' Theater will include:
• Saturday, Nov. 5 — Iliza Schlesinger
• Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Jonas Brothers
• Thursday, Nov. 17 — Keith Sweat
• Sunday, Nov. 20 — Eric Moo
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Nelly
• Sunday, Nov. 27 — Kevin Hart
Yaamava' Theater is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland.
For more information, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater or call 1-800-359-2464.
