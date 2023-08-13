The members of Duran Duran delighted their Inland Empire fans last November with a performance at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, and now they will be returning to the same location for another show.
The popular group will be appearing once again at Yaamava’ Theater on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Duran Duran has sold more than 100 million records and has had 21 Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Other concerts at Yaamava’ Theater this month will be:
Saturday, Aug. 26 — Darius Rucker
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
