Earth, Wind and Fire will be performing at Yaamava' Theater on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The nine-time Grammy Award-winning group is known for big hits such as “Shining Star,” “Fantasy,” and “September.”
Yaamava' Theater is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland.
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater or call 1-800-359-2464.
