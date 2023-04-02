The City of Fontana will be holding its annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza on Saturday, April 8.
The family-friendly event, which is free of charge, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at three community centers:
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
Each event will have Easter eggs, treats, crafts, games, prizes, photo opportunities, and a special visit by the Easter bunny.
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349–6900.
