Middle school bands and high school marching bands from Fontana will be well represented when the San Bernardino County Music Educators Association presents its annual winter concert next month.
Six members of the Henry J. Kaiser High School Catamount Pride Band and Color Guard, a member of the Jurupa Hills High School Marching Spartans Band, a Wayne Ruble Middle School student and three Southridge Tech Middle School students have been selected to perform at the San Bernardino Basin Honor Band Concert.
The event will be held Feb. 1 at the University of Redlands Memorial Chapel.
One Kaiser musician -- tenor trombonist David Aguilar -- was also selected for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Honor Band and marched in the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1.
Kaiser students joining Aguilar on the Basin Honor Band are Esmeralda Briseno (bass trombone), Marie Perez (clarinet), Marco Garcia (clarinet), Aaron Martin (euphonium) and Matthew Briseno (bass clarinet).
Jurupa Hills will be represented by Michelle Espinoza (mallet percussion).
Wayne Ruble student Angela Han (clarinet) and Southridge students Cialee Gardner (euphonium), Noe Medina (trombone) and Ian Llamas (trumpet) will perform with the county’s middle school honor band.
The concert will bring together musicians from more than a dozen San Bernardino County middle and high school music programs. University of Redlands School of Music Professor Eddie Smith will serve as the Basin Honor Band conductor.
The musicians were selected after auditions held by the San Bernardino County Music Educators Association in late November and early December.
