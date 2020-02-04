"Aida," a romantic musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on weekends from Feb. 8 to March 1.
A winner of four Tony Awards, "Aida" is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love.
With soaring ballads and rousing production numbers, "Aida" is a modern take on Giuseppe Verdi’s 19th-century opera of the same name.
Center Stage Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For tickets or more information, call (909) 429-SHOW (7469) or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
