Enrique Iglesias will be singing at Yaamava' Theater in Highland on Thursday, July 20.
Iglesias, a multi-platinum pop icon, is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility.
Iglesias is one of many popular artists who are performing at Yaamava' Theater.
On Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will take the stage.
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
