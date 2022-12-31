The COVID-19 pandemic, which started in early 2020, has taken a terrible toll on public health, and it also has negatively impacted education, several studies have shown.
Many students fell behind in their basic subjects as a result of the virus outbreak and the ensuing restrictions at schools.
In addition, for a lengthy period of time, students were unable to fully participate in various extra-curricular activities which they had previously enjoyed.
But now, although COVID-19 still remains a threat, school buildings have been open throughout the 2022-23 year, which is a big plus for members of performing groups such as high school bands.
Just ask Matthew Mandagi, one of the drum majors for Etiwanda High School’s renowned Marching Eagle Regiment.
The COVID-19 lockdown was “definitely something that was really hard for me, especially since my freshman year was all on-line,” he said. But he kept working diligently and overcame the challenges, and now that the school setting has returned to normal, his efforts “really paid off.”
Indeed: “We’ve come back from COVID stronger than before,” said Susie Marin, the band instructor.
“It’s great to see that the students are truly committed to being part of the band,” Marin said. “It was hard doing band from a TV screen, but when they came back, they were really energized to get back to in-person competition.”
As a result, the coronavirus has not prevented Etiwanda from maintaining its tradition of excellence.
This fall, the 200-member Marching Eagle Regiment performed very well, including sweepstakes victories at both the Chaffey Tournament of Bands and Colony Tournament of Bands. The Eagles also obtained second-place finishes at events at Mira Mesa, South Hills, and Ramona, and they came in fifth place in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships.
Angeles Wilson, another drum major, said that the high achievements are terrific, but even more special to her is the camaraderie the band provides.
“I love being in the band,” she said. “It’s really nice having something to do other than school work. You can just go in and chill in the band room, and there’s already a great community waiting there for you. It’s like having a second family — it’s wonderful.”
Marin said she was thankful for the support that the band receives from parents, the community, and the school administration. As long as that keeps going — and as long as COVID-19 stays away — the Eagles will continue to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.