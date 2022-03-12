Sylene Fontamillas, a student at Etiwanda High School, achieved a very high honor recently because of her theatrical talent.
Fontamillas won the 39th annual ESU (English Speaking Union) Shakespeare Competition - Regionals (Desert Branch, Palm Springs) and qualified for the national semifinals.
Teacher Christian Kiley praised Fontamillas for her excellent work and said that her first-place award was a “great way to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women's History Month with the first young woman in our program’s history to earn this honor.”
Another Etiwanda student, Nicolas Mir, finished in third place in the competition, which was the highest placement for a freshman in Kiley’s years of coaching and directing student actors.
“It was a great day for EHS Drama as our actors were competing against some of the best performing arts programs in the region,” Kiley said.
