The Exchange Club of Fontana will be presenting a virtual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The club coordinates a parade each year during the holiday season, but this time the event is taking place virtually on KFON TV.
The special one-hour program will begin at 10 a.m. and will include edited highlights of past Christmas Parades along with 2020 greetings from people in the Fontana community, said Exchange Club President Sonja Dawkins.
Viewers will also be able to access a different version of past Christmas Parades by visiting Fontanadays.com and clicking on the "Parade" link. This show can also be accessed on YouTube at Fontana Exchange Club.
This year's virtual parade grand marshal is Jack Long of Fontana Foundation of Hope. Long will be the Fontana Days premier sponsor for 2021.
----- THE EXCHANGE CLUB raises funds for many worthwhile projects in Fontana each year.
On Dec. 7, the club made a $200 donation to each of the three veteran posts in Fontana in front of the Christmas tree at City Hall.
Dawkins, along with President-Elect Melba Rey, presented the monetary gifts in time for the veterans organizations' holiday projects.
Commander Howard Eckert received the donation on behalf of American Legion Post 262; Auxiliary President Donna McGonigal and Quarter Master Veron Hernandez accepted the donation on behalf of VFW Post 6563; and Post Commander Vincent Duarte was given the donation on behalf of American Legion Post 772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.