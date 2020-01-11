Mark Hall-Patton, a frequent visiting expert on the TV show "Pawn Stars" and museums administrator for the Clark County Museum, will be the featured speaker at 2020 Dome Talks at the San Bernardino County Museum on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
Hall-Patton, instantly recognizable by his trademark red shirt, wide brim Amish-style hat, and gray beard, has overseen the Clark County Museum, Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum, and Searchlight History Museum for the last 23 years.
A native of Santa Ana and graduate of UC Irvine and the University of Delaware, Hall-Patton began his museum career at the Bowers Museum in Orange County and later served at the Anaheim Museum and Orange Community Historical Society.
His appearances on History Channel’s hit series "Pawn Stars" began in 2009 and he soon attracted fans internationally. On the show, his broad knowledge of history and artifacts is used in scenes where featured pawn shop guests are seeking to authenticate items.
Now in its fourth year, the Dome Talks speaker series brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. In 2020, these evening discussions are scheduled monthly from January through July.
----- FUTURE Dome Talks speakers will be:
• Feb. 19, Sarah Milov, assistant professor of history at the University of Virginia and author of "The Cigarette: a Political History."
• March 24, Terry Tempest Williams, naturalist and author of "Erosion: Essays of Undoing."
• April 16, Evan Hilgemann, mechanical engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA.
• May 21, Marilyn Berlin Snell, author of "Unlikely Ally: How the Military Fights Climate Change and Protects the Environment."
• June 25, Ruth Kassinger, author of "Slime: How Algae Created Us, Plague Us, and Just Might Save Us."
• July 16, Larry Burns, author of "Secret Inland Empire: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."
All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception sponsored by the San Bernardino County Museum Association, Amparo Serrano, and Lorenzi Estate Vineyards and Winery. Presentations start at 7 p.m. and include a book sale and signing when applicable. Authors' books are available for sale in the Museum store.
Tickets for individual Dome Talks evenings are $20 each ($16 for museum members) and can be purchased online at www.sbcounty.gov/museum or at the door. Full Series Passes for all seven evenings are $130 ($100 for museum members). Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged as walkups are not guaranteed.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
