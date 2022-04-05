It’s been a couple of years since the New Book Festival was held in Fontana, and it was quite apparent that local families were excited about getting a chance to attend it once again.
Residents of all ages eagerly lined up outside the Lewis Library and Technology Center on April 2 to receive free book bags, and then they dashed inside to check out the new books and enjoy all the activities.
Youngsters were pleased to take photos with Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and other favorite characters. Kids could also inspect a Batmobile in addition to a San Bernardino County fire engine.
This year the event included a special STEAM station hosted by Garner Holt Productions.
For more information about upcoming events at the library, call (909) 574-4500.
