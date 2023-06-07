Fish and Family Wildlife Festival

A young girl and boy inspect native wildflowers and plants at the Native Plant Society booth at the Fish and Family Wildlife Festival at Prado Regional Park in 2022.

The second annual Family Fish and Wildlife Festival will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Avenue in Chino.

The festival, which is coordinated by the San Bernardino County Fish and Game Commission, is a family-friendly event that provides hands-on fishing workshops with fishing supplies provided, live demonstrations, animal exhibits, food booths, live music and more.

Park admission is $10 per vehicle.

For more information, visit parks.sbcounty.gov or contact Tammy Gann at (909) 387-2211 or email tammy.gann@parks.abcounty.gov.

