The second annual Family Fish and Wildlife Festival will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Avenue in Chino.
The festival, which is coordinated by the San Bernardino County Fish and Game Commission, is a family-friendly event that provides hands-on fishing workshops with fishing supplies provided, live demonstrations, animal exhibits, food booths, live music and more.
Park admission is $10 per vehicle.
For more information, visit parks.sbcounty.gov or contact Tammy Gann at (909) 387-2211 or email tammy.gann@parks.abcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.