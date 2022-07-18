A Family Fun Night will be held on Saturday, July 23 at Sycamore Hills Park, 11075 Mayberry Street in southern Fontana.
The free event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., will feature live music, a movie, and games. Food will be sold at the location.
The band Chico will be performing and the movie “Sing 2” will be showing on the big screen.
For more information, visit https://fontana.org/3511/Family-Fun-Nights
