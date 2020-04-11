Teachers and students at Canyon Crest Elementary School in Fontana were disappointed because the planned "wave parade" through the local neighborhood was called off this past week due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus.
But as it turned out, the Canyon Crest Coyotes had a chance to experience the next-best thing: a special video message from a famous actor/comedian.
Brad Garrett, who has performed in numerous movies and television shows, said in a social media post that Canyon Crest Principal Kelly Wilbert had told him the sad news about the cancellation of the teachers' wave parade.
"I know it's a drag," he said to the students, "but we all have to make sure that we're safe and home and with our families and staying well."
Garrett acknowledged that most of the students probably wouldn't recognize him in person, but they undoubtedly have heard him in his voiceover roles in animated films, most memorably as Bloat in "Finding Nemo." He did a brief Bloat impression in the video.
Many adults are familiar with his work in the well-known TV comedy "Everybody Loves Raymond" as well as his most recent appearance in "Single Parents."
Garrett urged the students to "stay on top of their assignments" in school and also to "be nice to your parents."
"Stay strong, stay positive; it will get better," he concluded. "Be well. We will get through this together, my lovely Coyotes. Take care."
The video can be seen on the Fontana Unified School District's Facebook page, where dozens of commenters said they appreciated the gesture.
Laura Arreguin said: "This is awesome! Love that he took his time for a Fontana school!"
