The final Fontana Car Show of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Civic Center Plaza, 8353 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
The event will showcase creative craftsmanship and elegance from some of the most distinguishable cars in Fontana.
In addition to featuring several classic and unique cars, there will also be vendors providing specialty foods and beverages.
The Band Huge will be performing classic rock music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
