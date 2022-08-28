New Vinyl

The New Vinyl band will perform at the Fontana Car Show on Sept. 2.

The final Fontana Car Show of the year will take place on Friday, Sept. 2.

The event, which offers free admission, will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus, 8353 Sierra Avenue.

Many classic automobiles will be on display.

There will also be a concert featuring the New Vinyl, a rock and soul band.

For more information, call (909) 349-6900.

