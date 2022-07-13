The final performance of the Saturday Night Supper Club at Center Stage Theater in Fontana will take place on Saturday, July 23.
The show will feature several new songs performed by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, the Stardust Dancers, and the Stargazer Orchestra.
After the performance is complete, the dance floor will be open to all guests for more Big Band music and swing dancing.
Persons interested in purchasing tickets can call the Box Office at (909) 429-7469.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. The website is www.centerstagefontana.com.
