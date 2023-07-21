The City of Fontana will be holding its final Skate Night of the summer on Wednesday, July 26.
The Skate Night will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Admission is free.
The family-friendly event includes music, games, and prizes. Participants should bring their own skates, scooters, and safety gear.
For more information, visit Recreation.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 349-6900.
