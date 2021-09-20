Folklorico dancers from Fontana High School had a chance to show their skills during Fontana’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 18.
The dancers received applause from the crowd that was gathered at Miller Park for La Gran Fiesta.
Seniors Mariana Vargas and Amanda Soto were excited about getting the chance to perform.
“It was a fun and new experience,” Vargas said.
Soto said she was proud of many of the young performers in the group who had been able to learn their dance after practicing for only two days.
“They picked it up really well,” she said.
