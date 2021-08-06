David Burnham's singing career has taken him all around the world, and now the illustrious performer will be returning to his roots in Fontana.
Burnham, a Fontana High School graduate and Broadway hero, will be starring in a special show featuring the songs of Tom Jones on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Center Stage Theater.
"This will be the first time I have done my solo show in my childhood home of Fontana, so I'm so excited to be back here," he said.
Burnham promoted his upcoming production by appearing briefly in Center Stage's "Saturday Night Supper Club" on July 31, which was the opening event of the 2021 season for the local venue.
Because of the stoppage of many concerts and theatrical presentations due to the coronavirus crisis, this past year has been challenging for both Center Stage and for Burnham, but now the joy of the music is back.
"I love to sing all different types of music in every genre, and the show I'm bringing to Fontana is a celebration of Tom Jones," he said. "It's great to revisit him and his career through stories and songs, and the show is just wall-to-wall fun."
Burnham will be providing unique renditions of all of Jones’ classic tunes, including “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “Green Green Grass Of Home,” and “She’s A Lady.”
Over the years, Burnham has gained acclaim for his work in Broadway shows such as "Wicked."
But one of his most significant achievements during his rise to fame occurred when he replaced Donny Osmond in the national tour of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." While he had been growing up, Burnham recalled hearing the music of Osmond, who was well-known as a wholesome teen idol.
"I remember that first day, getting to meet him," Burnham recalled. "He took me under his wing and taught me the show. He was as nice as you'd think he was going to be."
Burnham has entertained his fans on stage for more than two decades, including a 21-month run in "Steve Wynn's Showstoppers" in Las Vegas from 2014 to 2016. He won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in "The Light in the Piazza" in 2007.
"Since I left Fontana, I have been lucky enough to pursue my dream," he said. "It's been a lot of fun, but it's nice to finally come back home and bring what I do here to Fontana."
For tickets to “Celebrating Tom Jones starring David Burnham” or more information, visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
