Fontana High School graduate David Burnham, a renowned theatrical star, will be returning to Fontana for a special performance on Saturday, June 18.
Burnham will be presenting “Broadway and Beyond” at a 6:30 p.m. dinner show at Center Stage Theater.
He will be singing many favorite Broadway show tunes, standards, and even some radio classics.
On Facebook, Burnham said he was very happy to bring his show to his childhood hometown.
“The amazing Mark Vogel will be music directing,” Burnham said. “I’m so excited, it will be the first time Mark and I have done a ‘live’ show together in a few years.”
Burnham was last seen on Broadway in the mega-hit musical “Wicked,” playing Fiyero, a tole that he originated in the developmental workshops of the show.
He was the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor Garland Award for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the national tour of “The Light in the Piazza.”
He first gained critical acclaim when, after a two-year search, he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the national tour of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
In Las Vegas, Burnham starred in “Showstoppers” at the Wynn Resort.
Burnham made another special appearance at Center Stage last year, performing hits by Tom Jones.
Center Stage Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For tickets or more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.CenterStageFontana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.