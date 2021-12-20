“Holiday Follies 2021” will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
This popular song and dance revue has been presented by Tibbies in Southern California for 26 years and has been seen by more than 254,000 people.
One of the cast members is Jordan Arana, a Fontana High School graduate.
Tickets are available for performances on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m., the theater said.
Due to updated California regulations, all guests and staff members must wear a mask while indoors at the theater at all times except while sitting at the dining table while consuming food or beverage.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
