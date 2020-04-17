Sammy Hagar is a fun-loving, outgoing rock and roll star, so it's been rather irritating to him to be confined at home for the past month due to the state's restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, the 72-year-old Hagar, a Fontana High School graduate, is staying busy, recording "lockdown challenge" videos with his band and promoting the start of the new season of his music show on AXS TV -- all while urging his fans to obey good health mandates.
As he said on his Red Rocker website: "Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."
The fifth season of his show, "Rock and Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar" will begin on Sunday, April 19 with guest rockers Def Leppard and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. For information about how to watch the previously taped programs, visit www.axs.tv.
"We have an absolute blast producing this show each year, visiting incredible locations to sit down with some of the most legendary entertainers of all time," Hagar said on his website. "This is a dream come true for me, traveling the country to hang out and play music with my friends."
Meanwhile, Hagar and members of his band The Circle have been making the most of the COVID-19 lockdown, recording songs remotely on their phones and uploading the videos online.
One of their recent performances was a shortened version of The Who's classic from nearly a half-century ago, "Won't Get Fooled Again."
"The Circle will be doing more of this, it’s too much fun!" Hagar said.
The videos came about because of drummer Jason Bonham's desire to record a song that The Circle had been playing backstage warming up for shows on earlier tours. Bonham started with the drums in an Instagram post, and then Vic Johnson added the guitar, Michael Anthony followed with the bass, and Hagar wrapped it up with the vocals.
Hagar has also been posting photos on Facebook, including a "Happy Birthday" message to his youngest (and namesake) daughter Samantha, who turned 19 on March 24.
"Having been locked down for the last 14 days with you has been such a blast. Mom and I would be going crazy without you being here with us," Sammy told Samantha.
On Day 14 of the stay-at-home order, Hagar (who has lived in Northern California for many years) told his followers the importance of taking the coronavirus threat seriously.
"The sooner we follow the guidelines, the sooner we can get back to what we do -- ROCK ’N’ ROLL!" he said.
In fact, Hagar's major summer tour is scheduled to begin in the East Coast in July with guests Whitesnake and Night Ranger. A concert date at FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine is set for Sept. 8.
So far, all of the shows are slated to take place as planned. If any of the tour dates get derailed because of COVID-19, Hagar will be disappointed -- but you can be sure he will still find ways to keep rocking.
